UK Astronomer Gets Twitter Account Back After Erroneous Ban For Uploading Meteor Images

A Twitter user has got her account back, after it was erroneously banned for sharing images of a meteor. The account in question belongs to Mary McIntyre’s, who is an astronomer. According to a report from the Guardian, her account was banned 3 months ago when she shared an image of a meteor flying through the sky, over her home in Oxfordshire. Twitter initially banned her account for 12 hours, by claiming that she was sharing pornographic content. However, it was an image of a meteor.

“It was not offensive or pornographic at all. It was just a meteor," she said, understandly quite puzzled as to why image of an meteor was being considered pornographic. After the 12-hour ban, Twitter said she could have access to her account if she agreed that her post violated the rules of Twitter and she decided to delete the post. Mary decided she will not delete the post and her post in no way violated Twitter's rules.

Artificial intelligence responsible for errors in content moderation?

It is important to flag that although Twitter banned her accout over "pornographic" content, actual poronographic content is quite common on Twitter, unlike Facebook or Instagram, where content moderation actually does limit the spread of such content. Mary said that the error in judgement must have occured due to artificial intelligence as it is hard to understand why anyone would find an image of a meteor "intimate". “I don’t see how a human moderator could have been offended by it so I presume it was artificial intelligence,” she pondered. She added that she did not think she would get back access to her account amidst Musk's acquisition because she assumed with all the changes going on in the company, no one will have time to resolve the erroneous ban. Artificial intelligence making unintelligent decisions regarding content moderation is apparently not uncommon. Last year, Facebook took down images uploaded by Winchester Gallery for being "overly sexual", which is odd because the images were of an offic building and a cow standing in a field.