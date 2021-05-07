UK-based Man Asks Google Support For Help, Ends Up Helping Support Person To Fix Issue

A British man, who contacted Google Support after being locked out of his personal Gmail account, ended up solving the issue himself and also helped the support agent to resolve the same. The whole episode started after Mike Ross, founder of No More Robots, found himself locked out his email account due to “suspicious activity”. Desperately in the need to access his account, Ross then contacted the Google Support executive urging help. Much to his surprise, the executive said that he was helpless adding that his own account stood suspended since last month.

When Rose figured out that the executive named Daniel cannot help him, he went back to trying to fix the issue himself and succeeded. He then got back to Daniel asking him if he needed any help with the issue. Daniel immediately said that he would definitely try his solution once his work ends. “So if any of you need any Google help I am now supported to google support I guess." Rose tweeted. As expected, sores of people reached out to him asking for a solution.

The hilarious incident came into the limelight after a picture of their conversation was shared online.

This morning, I was locked out of my Google account



I chatted with Google support to see if they could help me. This is a genuine live chat with Google support: pic.twitter.com/Pi9rPif45u — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) May 4, 2021

tldr: Google support person couldn't help me, then I solved it myself, and explained my solution to them so they could fix the issue on their own PC — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) May 4, 2021

so if any of you need any google help



I am now support to google support I guess — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) May 4, 2021

Do you know how many people have DMed me since this tweet, asking me to fix their Google accounts



The answer is “far too many” — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Google last month announced that it has extended the limit of Google Meet calls and now offers up to 24 hours of free video calling service till June 2021. The tech company had earlier extended the unlimited Google Meet calls for free until March 31. The news was announced by Google on its Twitter handle for Google Workspace.

The tweet read, “We’re continuing unlimited #GoogleMeet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through June 2021 for Gmail accounts → https://goo.gle/3fqLb7U”. Back in March 2020, Google had revealed that its Google Hangout features (now rebranded as Google Meet) will be free for Gmail users. Hence, some of its capabilities will no longer be restricted to paid customers only.

