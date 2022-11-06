UN Urges 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk To Ensure Human Rights Are Central To Twitter Management

As Twitter’s mass layoffs have begun following Elon Musk’s acquisition, the United Nations has urged the Tesla CEO to stand up for the right to privacy, and emphasised that the social media platform has a responsibility to avoid amplifying content that results in harm to rights of others. Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote an open letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday requesting Musk to "ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter." As per a press release from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, this letter comes after reports that Twitter's entire human rights team as well as all but two members of the ethical AI team had been fired. According to Türk, this is "hardly an encouraging start."

Furthermore, in the letter, Türk said, “Twitter is part of a global revolution that has transformed how we communicate.” He added, “But I write with concern and apprehension about our digital public square and Twitter’s role in it”. He further highlighted that like any other business, Twitter must acknowledge the negative effects of its platform and take action to mitigate them. He also claimed that the guidelines for the platform's usage and development should be based on respect for common human rights.

Dear @ElonMusk, we both care about free speech. Here's a thread with some thoughts on how you can protect #FreeSpeech (and other rights too!) on @Twitter 👇 https://t.co/g6GnpoBimM — Volker Türk (@volker_turk) November 5, 2022

The High Commissioner added referring to Musk, "In short, I urge you to ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter under your leadership”. Highlighting that free speech was "not a free pass," he cautioned against the spread of hate speech and false information and emphasized the need to safeguard user privacy.

UN High Commissioner advised Twitter to vigorously defend the right to privacy

Türk, a UN official who assumed his position as the UN rights chief last month, advised Twitter to vigorously defend the rights to privacy and free speech, in accordance with applicable laws, and to openly report on any pressures from the government that would violate such rights.

According to Türk, the social media platform has a responsibility to refrain from promoting anything that violates people's rights. "There is no place for hatred that incites discrimination, hostility or violence on Twitter," he noted. Türk said in the letter that Twitter should continue to forbid such hatred while making every effort to delete such information as soon as possible.

The UN High Commissioner further stated that it is crucial that Twitter avoid intrusive user tracking and accumulating associated data and that “it resist, to the fullest extent possible under applicable laws, unjustified requests from governments for user data”.

Meanwhile, since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, the majority of the firm's top executives, the board, as well as approximately half of its 7,500 workers have all been sacked. The company's new owner, Elon Musk, tweeted on Friday saying that the site has been seeing a "huge loss in income." Musk even justified his recent acquisition of Twitter, which was followed by a significant number of layoffs, by arguing that he had "no choice" because Twitter was losing more than $4 million every day.

