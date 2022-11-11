UN 'worried' Over Elon Musk's Stance Of Turning Twitter Into A 'haven For Free Speech'

Billionaire Elon Musk's recent acquisition of online social media platform Twitter, with the intention of establishing the platform as a "haven for free speech" is making the United Nations worried about the future consequences of such action. The UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, shared fears of "hate speech" being promoted on the platform.

In a recent article written by Fleming for the American online publishing platform Medium, she asserted that Musk’s promise to make Twitter a “haven of free speech” is making United Nations worried about the future consequences of such a stance. She wrote, “Elon Musk’s promise to make the platform an online haven for free speech has worried us. What does that really mean in the age of disinformation? Twitter before was no have."

On November 4, Melissa tweeted, “Those who care about free speech & democracy need to do more, not less, to stop harmful lies spreading online. To free the digital public square of hate speech, disinformation, incitement to violence or child abuse. One that puts protecting human rights front & centre.#Twitter?!”

UN is not leaving Twitter

In the article titled "why the UN is needed on Twitter", Fleming asserted that the "malicious actors are already testing the limits of the new regime." Sharing the article on Twitter, she wrote, “Some active #Twitter users are leaving the platform fearing an explosion of hate & disinformation. We are also worried. But the @UN is still there because our job involves sharing sane, fact-based, & life-saving information with the world.”

Fleming asserted that Musk's takeover has promoted “fears of an explosion of hate and harmful disinformation" on Twitter. Citing a recent study, Fleming claimed that the “prevalence of hate speech terms spiked on Twitter”, hours after the Musk's acquistion.

Reiterating the fact that the UN is still going to be on the platform, Fleming asserted that it is the job of the UN to share, “sane, fact-based, and life-saving information with the world.”

It is to mention that companies like General Motors, United Airlines, General Mills, etc.who decided to pause their spending on running their ads on the platform also raised concerns over the rising of hate speech on Twitter.

Amidst this chaos, Musk organised an hour-long session with advertisers like Adidas, Chevron, etc. pleading with them to stay on the platform. Commenting on the numerous changes the company made in recent days, Musk Tweeted, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”