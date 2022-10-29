In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Union MoS Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke about the amended IT Rules and explained the role of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC). Elaborating on the need to amend the existing IT rules, the Union MoS said the Indian government bought changes in the rule to address the accountability and gaps in the sector. Further explaining the role of GAC, he added that it will be formed to aid consumers and its orders will be binding on the intermediaries.

Speaking to Republic TV, Chandrashekhar said, “The amended IT Rules that were notified last night are continuing in progression with the IT Rules that were notified in May 2021 last year. During the last year, we as government, country, and people learned that there were gaps in the previous rules. After months of public consultation, we have bought these amended IT Rules which address both the accountability and gaps.”

“The accountability factor has been addressed by the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), while the safety and trust gaps on the other hand are addressed by rewriting Rule 3 and adding incitement, misinformation, and casting obligations on the intermediaries to be a lot more proactive in terms of content moderations,” the Union MoS added.

“Everything that we do is for common citizens primarily. We have to build citizens' trust and allow for platforms to invest and innovate on the internet. We don't think it's a binary. This entire approach towards rule-making is to make the internet safer, more trusted, and more accountable for the 120 crore digital nagariks,” he said.

Explaining the role of GAC, the Union Mos Minister said, “The GAC will address the current gaps and accountability between the users and the platforms. A lot of platforms have appointed Grievance officers, but the functioning of those officers has been less than perfect. Therefore, the GAC will give an opportunity to citizens who are dissatisfied with the grievance addressal process to go above and appeal to the committee so that their grievance and be addressed.”

Centre amends IT Rules

The central government on Friday amended IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules and made it mandatory for intermediaries like Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc to comply with the Constitution of India and the country’s sovereign laws.

The government also notified rules under which it will set up appellate committees to redress grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms. According to the gazette notification issued by the IT ministry, the three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set in three months.