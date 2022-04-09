Last Updated:

UP CMO's Twitter Account Hacked, Restored Again After Few Hours

The UP CMO's Twitter account (@CMOfficeUP) which currently has four million followers was hacked briefly before being restored again after a few hours.

Vidyashree S
UP CMO

Image: ANI


On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) Twitter account was hacked. The Twitter account (@CMOfficeUP) that currently has four million followers was hacked and a posted a thread of some random tweets including a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter" was posted on the page. 

In addition, the UP CMO Twitter account profile picture was also changed into a cartoonist picture by unidentified hackers. 

Netizens tagged UP Police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the hacked account and shared screenshots. Authorities took note of the action and restored the account. Later, the tweets that were posted by the hackers were deleted. 

Twitter account hacked

The government or an influential personality's Twitter account is often found to be hacked. Recently in February, BJP president JP Nadda's Twitter account was hacked, and a post asking to "stand with the people of Russia" and requesting cryptocurrency donations was tweeted. The post was deleted within a few minutes. 

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a tweet was posted on the account that read, "Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum." While in another post, the hacker wrote in Hindi, "Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations". 

In December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was also hacked and a tweet was put out claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender."

(Image: ANI)

