An exodus ensued at Twitter as CEO Elon Musk gave employees an ultimatum to decide if they wish to put in extra hours at work, or pack their bags and leave. Twitter, which already has a dwindling workforce after nearly 50% of people were sacked following Musk’s takeover, is now experiencing a period of chaos and uncertainty as the new boss envisions “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0.”

The latest exits at the company sparked sympathy from US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wrote on her Twitter handle: “Shout out to all the workers at Twitter. You all built a vital place for connection and deserved so much better. Millions of people appreciate the space you built and the hard work that went into it. Thank you.” “If only we had taxed the rich maybe none of this would have happened,” she added in another tweet.

She also retweeted a post by Alex Heath, an editor at The Verge who claimed that several Twitter employees told him that the company has a bleak future and could be heading towards its end. Responding to this, the politician, who is popularly known as AOC, wrote, “Hoping this doesn’t happen but just in case: it’s been wonderful tweeting with y’all!”

The spat between Musk and AOC

She further added the username of her Instagram handle and the link to register for her emails as backup options if Twitter is wiped out. It is important to note that this is not the first time that the 33-year-old Democrat has reacted to the events that have unfolded at Twitter after Musk took over as the CEO in late October.

Previously, she criticized Musk for charging Twitter users a monthly fee for the blue tick feature. "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan,” she wrote. However, Musk was quick to clap back at her, and wrote: "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."