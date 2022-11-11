US Regulator Warns 'no CEO Is Above The Law' As Concerns Over Musk's Twitter Grow

The Federal Trade Commission of the United States expressed “deep concern” over the massive changes at Twitter following the takeover of the social networking company by billionaire Elon Musk. According to BBC, Douglas Farrar, the director of public affairs of the US regulator, stated that "no chief executive or company” including Musk, “is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees." "We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” Farrer said, adding that the FTC has "new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them.”

The FTC’s apprehensions come after an exodus of Twitter employees, who either quit, or were a part of the massive layoff following Musk’s acquisition. What has brewed concerns even more is the new Twitter CEO’s stance on less content moderation and more free speech on the platform. With the departure of critical employees who once looked after privacy and compliance processes, the risk of Twitter violating regulatory orders continues to mount.

Is Twitter heading towards bankruptcy?

Prior to Musk’s takeover, the company was penalized with a fine of $150 million in the month of May for selling the data of users for targetted advertisements. As a result, it had to conform to new privacy rules and install a privacy and security programme, which was monitored by former executives that have now quit. The latest employee who reportedly left the company is Yoel Roth, who has now changed his Twitter bio to “Former Head of Trust & Safety.” According to reports, those who resigned include former chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, former chief security officer Lea Kissner, and former chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty.

Meanwhile, Musk, in a recent meeting with the staff, said that he remains uncertain about the financial future of the company and that “bankruptcy is not out of the question.” According to a recording obtained by The Verge, Musk told employees that Twitter could experience “the net negative cash flow of several billion dollars” in 2023 and needs to “bring in more cash than we spend.” "It is not feasible to suffer massive losses worth millions or billions," he said, adding that the only way to avert the situation is formulating a product that attracts the target audience. "That has been my experience at SpaceX and Tesla," Musk said.