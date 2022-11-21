Watch: Twitter Staff Film Countdown To Moment They Were Fired After Elon Musk's Ultimatum

Elon Musk’s visionary Twitter 2.0 is going through a rough start. After 1,200 employees decided to send out their resignations to the social media networking site, a video is circulating online where some Twitter employees can be seen counting down to the moment they lost their access to the portal.

A former Twitter employee named Matt Miller recorded the video of the whole ordeal and shared it on social media. The video then went viral with over 38k likes and around 4000 retweets. In the video, the employees braced themselves to lose access to the Twitter portal 40 seconds before they are officially fired by the social media giant.

“We are about to get fired from Twitter”, Miller was seen saying in the video. Then he went on to state that he has been in the organisation for 9 years and 9 months. His fellow colleagues shared how long they have been part of the company before they started with their 10 seconds countdown. After the countdown is over the employees said their goodbyes while Miller quipped, “yeah oh yeah… let’s try the badges.” Sharing the video, Miller tweeted, “It’s been a ride.”

It’s been a ride pic.twitter.com/0VDf5hn2UA — Matt Miller (@brainiaq2000) November 17, 2022

Musk's Ultimatum followed by a mass resignation

After the Tesla CEO gave an ultimatum to all his employees, stating that the company is planning to go “hardcore”, around 1,200 employees decided to take part in the mass resignation from the company. According to the Wall Street Journal, less than 24 hours after the mass resignation rolled out, Musk sent an email to the remaining employees summoning them to “get back to work on Friday morning,”

In the email Musk summoned the engineers who are involved in writing the software codes, “anyone who actually writes software should report to the company’s headquarters at 2 p.m. local time”. After Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media networking site, the company has been in chaos. While Musk laid off more than 50% of his workforce earlier this month, the mass resignation comes as another blow to the company. CNBC earlier this month reported that the employees are now being asked to work 12-hour shifts after Musk removed the work-from-home option and kept it reserved for exceptional cases only.