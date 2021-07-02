'We Have Nothing To Hide': Koo CEO On Becoming 1st Platform To Publish Compliance Report

Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna on July 2 spoke exclusively to Republic TV on becoming the first social media platform to publish a compliance report under the Centre's new IT rules.

Detailing the action taken by the platform under the new rules he said, "We firmly believe that the internet has to be a safe place and no better way than being completely transparent in any actions to make sure that the users are safe. Some of the actions include a proactive moderation from thousand reports that were picked up. There were at least 900 odd Koos that we have taken down. Community-led posts reported about 5000 of those and we have taken down around 1000. This makes the ecosystem a lot more involved. We are very happy to be a social media platform and be transparent."

Aprameya Radhakrishna also weighed in on why other social media platforms like Twitter were going down the path of non-compliance. He said that the new rules were not complicated for Koo since they had nothing to hide.

"We have published what we have done. These are actions that are taken by all social media platforms and publishing them in the public domain shouldn't be an issue. That is basically the number of actions you have taken and it is not complicated," he said. "We are being transparent because we have nothing to hide. Every action is taken because we know we are answerable to our users. If it shows a bias we will not do that. But we are extremely transparent and we are happy to let everyone know this," he added.

The Koo CEO also shared details into the exponential growth of the platform revealing that it had crossed 7 million downloads. Additionally, 10 Chief Ministers of India across party lines had joined the platform and citizens were using the platform in several languages, he said.

Koo releases compliance report

Bengaluru-based social media platform Koo on Thursday became India's first social media platform to publicly publish its compliance report, as sought by the Centre under the new IT rules. In its report for June 2021, Koo has revealed that out of the 5,502 posts reported by users, the social media platform has removed 22.7% i.e. 1,253 Koos, while action has been taken against 4,249 Koos on the platform. Moreover, the home-grown platform has also claimed that it has taken proactive steps to moderate 54,235 Koos, of which 2.2 per cent (1,996) were removed while 'other action' was taken against the rest – 52,239.