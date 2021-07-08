WeChat Blocks LGBT Accounts In Mainland China As CPC Tightens Grip On Social Media

The Communist Party of China has cracked down on LGBTQ+ content that was being shared on Chinese social media mammoth WeChat. The popular social media platform has reportedly shut down and deleted accounts on LGBT topics that were run by university students and non-government groups. The move is being seen as the Communist Party's increasing control over gay and lesbian content.

WeChat blocks LGBT accounts

As a part of the CCP's crackdown, WeChat sent a notice to the account holders from the LGBT community but did not give details, said a founder of an LGBT group who did not wish to be identified fearing retaliation by the CCP authorities. The woman added that dozens of accounts were shut down at 10 pm on Tuesday. However, there is no clarity if the move was ordered by Chinese authorities. Even so, it comes at a time when the ruling Communist Party tightens its grip and suppresses dissent by groups that might criticize its rule.

The development was also confirmed by WeChat’s operator, Tencent Holding Ltd who informed that they received an email seeking comment but didn’t immediately respond. Homosexuality was decriminalised by the Communist Party in 1997, but gay, lesbian, bisexual, transsexual and other sexual minorities still face discrimination across China. Even though public discussions surrounding the issues happen, many LGBT activities have been blocked by authorities.

"The official attitude is increasingly strict," the founder of the LGBT group said.

As a part of the crackdown, contents on WeChat accounts like personal stories and photos of group events, were erased, the LGBT group founder informed. Some other former operator of a different group for university students, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, termed the step a devastating blow. Earlier, the university officials has directed the students to shut down LGBT social media groups or to avoid mentioning their school names, the person added. According to her, universities in the eastern province of Jiangsu were told by officials to investigate groups for women’s rights and sexual minorities to “maintain stability.”

LGBT community in China

According to the state media, there are about 70 million LGBT people in China or about 5% of the population. Some of these LGBT groups have organized film festivals and other public events, but those have dwindled. However, many groups have seized activities like the Shanghai Pride, which was one of the most prominent in China. The group cancelled events last year and scrapped future plans without explanation after 11 years of operation. China’s legislature received suggestions from the public about legalizing same-sex marriage two years ago, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. However, it gave no indication whether legislators might take action.

With AP Inputs