What Do Manali, Agra, Shimla And Kullu Have In Common? UP Police Gives Hint Amid COVID-19

India is still recovering from the devastating effects of COVID-19's second wave, which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. However, as the number of cases declined, many people have forgotten how dangerous it was and travelling outside flouting COVID-19 norms, causing all of the necessary safety regulations to be thrown out the window. Tourists have been flocking to prominent hill resorts such as Manali, Shimla and Nainital in recent years to escape not just the sweltering weather, but also to get away from the city life for a while. This has resulted in huge crowds in prominent sections of charming cities like Mall Road.

A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations !



Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends !!#MaskUpIndia #MaskForAll #Mask #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hV5KUsn9QF — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 8, 2021

What's common between Manali, Agra, Shimla and Kullu?

Recent photographs and videos from Manali and Mussoorie have only served to highlight how irresponsible individuals can be. They had forgotten about the pandemic due to the lack of masks and social distance. As a result, UP Police's most recent tweet on Twitter notifies them of the mask's significance in a unique way. Manali, Agra, Shimla, and Kullu are all referenced in the image to remind people the importance of masks and adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The captioned read, "A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations! Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends."

UP police aware people of predicted third wave

The post went viral on Twitter for obvious reasons. The creative wording was praised by the social media users. The message drew a number of responses. One of the users wrote, "Good effort". Another wrote, "Good One. But people seem to add the following destination prior to #MASK N - Nainital O - Ooty." One of the Twitter users wrote, "Good explanation".

The situation in Manali, for instance, had piqued the public's and authorities' interest. A video of a young boy in Dharamshala advising tourists to wear masks went viral as well. As crowds flocked to Mussoorie's main attraction, Kempty Falls, a video went viral, alarming netizens about the prospect of a third wave. As more footage emerges revealing people's irresponsibility, authorities are reminding people that the pandemic is still ongoing and that they must follow COVID-19 guidelines. The arrival of the third wave is expected in the coming months. State governments have issued several statements saying that they have made necessary arrangements for the predicted third wave.

Picture Credit: PTI@Uppolice/Twitter