What Is Bluesky? Jack Dorsey Announces 'Twitter Killer' App For Android Users

Twitter’s co-founder and ex-CEO Jack Dorsey announced an Android version of the app that he previously introduced as an alternative to the much-celebrated social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. The app called Bluesky, which is developed by the former Twitter CEO, is popularly known as the “Twitter killer”. While the IOS version of the app which is made available for Apple users was launched in February this year, the app in question was in the making since February 2019. However, things started to escalate quickly after the Tesla CEO formally took over Twitter in October last year. The erratic policy changes introduced by Musk on Twitter made many start to look for an alternative and this is how Bluesky came into the picture.

According to Techcrunch, Dorsey by launching Bluesky promised to make a future of decentralised social networking where a user can choose their own algorithms. The app, which is still in development, has maintained its exclusivity as it can be accessible by the users only through an invite code. According to The New York Post, it was the Twitter funding that helped Dorsey to create the app in 2019. The exclusivity has created major popularity for the app. The app has over 20,000 users in its current form. The emerging app received $13 million in funding when it split from Twitter and became an independent entity last year.

What is the Bluesky app?

According to the company’s website, the app runs on an open-source standard for social media called the AT protocol. As the Twitter-funded side project, the idea behind the app was to form a decentralized standard for social media and to relegate Twitter to “ultimately be a client of this standard”. However, the priorities of the company changed after Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter which was ultimately acquired by Musk in 2022.

To get access to the app a user has to download the app and then type in their email to get into the app’s waiting list. From there the user will receive an invite code from the company and can join the app. According to Techcrunch, the users who got inside access to the app revealed that the app is still a “pared-down version of Twitter,” without many features. However, the app promises multiple innovations. As per the website, the app will enable users to connect with anyone on any service that’s using the AT protocol. It will also enable users to have an algorithmic choice, which will help the user to control what he sees online. The app also provides an option for “portable accounts” that change hosts without losing content, followers or identity. After the Tesla CEO took over Twitter, Bluesky was not the only alternative that emerged in the tech world. Other options like Mastodon and Hive were also doing rounds. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Bluesky will stand against its competitors, including the social media giant Twitter.