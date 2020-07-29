What Is The #ChallengeAccepted Trend? Why Are Women Sharing It On Social Media

If you're on Instagram, a recent trend would have unwittingly caught your eye. A series of posts flooding your feed with black and white images. A good chunk of them would have also had the hashtag #ChallengeAccepted and #WomanSupportingWomen.

This viral campaign has been promoted as a way for women to show appreciation for other women and to continue inspiring and supporting each other. Women from all walks of life — celebrities, journalists, healthcare professionals and people in all positions have posted selfies of themselves to stand in support for the cause and ensure positive affirmations. They've also taken to social media to nominate other women to do the same on their accounts.

The origin of the challenge, however, has much darker and alarming roots behind it. While #challengeaccepted continues to trend here are some important facts to be aware of:

It began in Turkey after millions of people grieved the deaths of several women who lost their lives due to domestic violence. According to some media reports, the challenge is a result and struggle of several women in the country who wanted to bring to light the issue of femicide in the country.

Women calling out the Erdogan government of inaction stated that the Turkish government was backing out of the Istanbul Convention — a council part of the European Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. This human rights treaty was signed in Istanbul in May 2011.

As the Erdogan government backs out of the convention meant to protect and serve the women of the country, people's anger resulted in banding together to show solidarity against the move.

While the photos essentially resonate the right cause of empowerment, it is must more than that. Activists call out for stricter regulations and urge women to be more informed about femicide in the country and elsewhere in the world.

#ChallengeAccepted is not JUST about women supporting women, it's about women supporting women standing up against the patriarchy & against FEMICIDE.



I had no idea it was connected to the femicide in Turkey- I'm glad the news reached me.



I stand with the women of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/EzfDJleNU1 — maronne (@maronnecruz) July 29, 2020

Just found out what the black and white pic #ChallengeAccepted means. pic.twitter.com/kWGT0Kpyji — kendi (@ccmantiza) July 29, 2020

What is happening to women in Turkey?

According to media reports, In 2019 alone, 474 women were brutally killed in gender-based violence. COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions have put additional stress on women living in abusive relationships, due to which the number for 2020 is expected to have already crossed last year's toll.

27-year-old Pinar Gultekin — one of the most recent victims, was reportedly tortured and murdered by her former partner. Her death set off massive protests in the country, following which, women and other activists took to the streets in call for a more robust legal system that did not normalise violence against women.

The groups advocating for the cause note that "honour" killings were widespread in the country and deeply rooted in its culture. And as such, over 42% of Turkish women aged between 15-60 experience some form of physical or sexual violence by a close male relative.

What is the Istanbul Convention?

A council part of the European Convention on preventing and combating violence against women signed in Istanbul in 2011. The treaty articulates offences including but not limited to:

- Psychological violence (ART 33)

- Stalking (ART 34)

- Physical and Sexual violence (ART 35); including rape

- All engagement of non-consensual acts of a sexual nature with a person (ART 36)

- Forced marriage (ART 37)

A petition has been circulated online urging people all over the world to express their strong disagreement with the Turkish government to roll back the decision to pull of the Convention. Drafted in English, the petition can be found here:

