WhatsApp & Facebook Foreign Entities, Cannot Challenge New IT Rules: Centre's HC Affidavit

In a significant development, the central government has filed a fresh affidavit before Delhi High Court against social media major WhatsApp. The government made it clear that social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook cannot challenge the new IT Rules before the court as they are foreign entities. The government also alleged that WhatsApp's new privacy policy which allows sharing of Information with Facebook can harm national security, harmony and sovereignty.

"Under their mandatory privacy policy, personal data the users would be shared with Facebook which can be used for profiling. Such profiling is also feasible on the political and religious views and can be used for any activity which can harm the security of the nation, its sovereignty and integrity besides affecting individual privacy.," the Centre said.

The Modi government also defended the IT Rules' section permitting interception of messages saying that it is necessary to prevent sharing of information regarding rape victims on the internet. The Centre added the rule to trace messages Designed to preserve Article 21 (Right to Life of the Constitution of India).

WhatsApp had challenged the new IT rules on the ground that it would require them to 'trace' the source of a message sent on the platform. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform filed the petition reportedly on May 25, which was the last day to comply with new guidelines. Earlier, WhatsApp had said that it will not break encryption as it erodes the privacy of users in its platform.

"The impugned Rule 4(2) is an embodiment of competing rights of citizens of India. The rule is designed with the objective of preserving and securing Article 21 rights vulnerable citizens within cyberspace who can be or are Victims' of cyber-crime or crime propelled through cyberspace. In that context the victim's Article 21 right overwhelms and overweighs the right of the petitioner under Article 19(1)(a) and (g)," the government said in a statement.

The government also raised questions over WhatsApp's new Privacy policy saying that it has violated the fundamental rights of the users in India by denying them any dispute resolution rights in the country.

Image: ANI/Pixabay