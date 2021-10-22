WhatsApp Collaborates With 5 Indian Artists To Launch Payments Sticker Packs For Platform

WhatsApp Payments has been around for quite some time. The feature allows users on WhatsApp to send and receive money directly from their bank accounts via UPI on the messaging platform itself. Today, WhatsApp has introduced new Payments stickers to elevate the experience of making payments on the application with family, friends, or other people and make the process more immersive.

The WhatsApp Payment stickers are developed in collaboration with five celebrated Indian women illustrators/artists. These WhatsApp stickers convey the emotions of love, care, gratitude, blessing, and joy with the help of animated illustrations. Exclusively launched for users in India, the stickers will accompany money transfers made through WhatsApp, which is an easy and fast process. These sticker packs celebrate the Indian culture and women artists.

WhatsApp launched five new sticker packs for Payments

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp has come up with a total of five new WhatsApp Payments sticker packs, each designed in collaboration with celebrated Indian women artists. The WhatsApp Payments stickers are made by Anjali Mehta who has developed the 'Paayaur Payments' sticker pack which depicts affection behind payments. Anuja Pothireddy has developed the 'Pay OK Please' sticker pack which depicts the stories of pleasant experiences around payments.

Another illustrator Neethi has come up with her sticker pack called 'Pay Aadha or Zyaada' which conveys the fun behind using WhatsApp Payments. Another artist Osheen Silva has developed the sticker pack called 'Sabse Bada Rupaiya' which has been created around the popular soundtrack in India. Another WhatsApp sticker pack called 'Apna Sapna Money' has been developed by Mumbai-based designer Mira Felicia Malhotra.

Upon the launch of new WhatsApp stickers for Payment, Director of Payments on WhatsApp India, Manesh Mahatme says "We believe that there’s a story behind every payment. Our aim is to onboard the next 500mn to the digital payments ecosystem and drive financial inclusion at scale. Hence, in line with our continuous endeavour to make sending money relatable and relevant for every user, we have collaborated with 5 accomplished women artists, rooted in India’s evolving culture, to bring alive some of the popular phrases and societal nuances that express payments experiences in a fun and compelling way."