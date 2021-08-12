Whatsapp Image Editor: How to Edit images on WhatsApp Web; Check out key features

WhatsApp has launched a new feature for its web-based application, which will allow users to operate WhatsApp on computers. The new feature is called WhatsApp Image Editor and has already been present in the mobile version of the messaging application. It brings the WhatsApp Web experience closer to what users have been used to on the mobile application. To know more about how to use WhatsApp Image Editor and WhatsApp image editing features, keep reading.

WhatsApp launches Image Editor for the web-based application

The WhatsApp Image Editor allows users to edit an image before they send it from the web-based application itself. While the feature is similar to WhatsApp's mobile application, it will facilitate users who operate via WhatsApp Web throughout their day. The image editor allows users to make basic edits, like cropping an image, adding text or stickers. Find how to use WhatsApp Image Editor below.

How to use WhatsApp image editor?

Open WhatsApp Web on an internet browser

Enter into a chat

Click on the 'paper clip' icon beside the message box

Click on 'Photos & Videos'

Select the image that needs to be sent from File Explorer windows that opens up

Once selected, this is how the editing windows will look like (image attached below)

At the top of the screen, a user can find the WhatsApp image editing features like adding stickers, text, doodle, cropping and rotating the image.

Once the required changes are made, send the image by clicking on the green arrow at the bottom of the screen

Whatsapp image editing features

In the image attached below, the WhatsApp image editing features can be seen at the top of the screen as an embedded tray. The options are identical to those available on the mobile application. As seen in the image attached below, the option on the left is used to add emojis to an image and the one on the right is used to add stickers to an image. Additionally, there are tools to insert text elements and doodling on top of the image. On the right, a user can find the options to crop and rotate an image. All the features are identical to a mobile application.

IMAGE: WHATSAPP WEB