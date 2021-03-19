Last Updated:

Whatsapp And Instagram Not Working Across The World; Reason Yet To Be Identified

Instagram showed a 5xx Server error when users tried to refresh. Meanwhile, WhatsApp users also reported that the app is down. See reactions —

WhatsApp Messenger along with Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking service, and Facebook Messenger — all owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook, Inc faced a global outage on Friday. Users across the globe were not able to send messages or open the website.

Instagram showed a 5xx Server error when users tried to refresh. Meanwhile, WhatsApp users also reported that the app is down. The official account of both portals is yet to issue a statement on the same.

Twitter, on the other hand, was flooded with memes where hashtags like #WhatsAppDown, #InstagramDown within minutes started trending with over 57,000 tweets from all across the World. Moreover, Signal and Telegram, other popular cross-platform centralized encrypted messaging service started trending on Twitter.

