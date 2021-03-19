Whatsapp And Instagram Not Working Across The World; Reason Yet To Be Identified

Quick links:
WhatsApp Messenger along with Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking service, and Facebook Messenger — all owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook, Inc faced a global outage on Friday. Users across the globe were not able to send messages or open the website.
Instagram showed a 5xx Server error when users tried to refresh. Meanwhile, WhatsApp users also reported that the app is down. The official account of both portals is yet to issue a statement on the same.
Twitter, on the other hand, was flooded with memes where hashtags like #WhatsAppDown, #InstagramDown within minutes started trending with over 57,000 tweets from all across the World. Moreover, Signal and Telegram, other popular cross-platform centralized encrypted messaging service started trending on Twitter.
√ Aeroplane mode on &off.— Gajinder Singh slathia (@GajinderSlathia) March 19, 2021
√Restarted phone.
√Checked data.
√Went to check on twitter if everything is ok with whatsapp...#whatsappdown #instagramdown#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/6vKpEJC9zP
Every person when Instagram and WhatsApp stops working:#instagramdown ðŸŒšðŸŒ#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/JoHOpIetcR— Harsh! ðŸ¥º (@harshzon14) March 19, 2021
Whatsapp, Facebook, telegram down— Eishal (@ThisIsEishal) March 19, 2021
Meanwhile twitter headquarters: #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/h1C8GzCqMw
Facebook messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram users gather on Twitter to pray, after those platforms stopped working ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜ðŸ˜#whatsappdown#instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/H6N79yu5mB— Maiestas â“‚ï¸ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) March 19, 2021
When Instagram & WhatsApp crashes, the people of Twitter: ðŸ•ºðŸ•º#WhatsAppDown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3GCb06Xj1R— ðŸ‘‘ (@UsthadVirat) March 19, 2021
Whatsapp, facebook and instagram users arriving at twitter just to check if it's down ðŸ˜‚#whatsappdown ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/A9SexbiIyc— kp stanâš¡ (@kpASMR) March 19, 2021
Whats app, Facebook & Instagram not working!— Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 19, 2021
Now is the time when all of us can actually celebrate #InternationalSleepDay ðŸ˜‡#whatsappdown