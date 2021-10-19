WhatsApp Integrates Joinable Calls In Group Chats, Improves Notification Feature

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is extending its 'joinable group calls' and integrating it into Groups. Using the feature, users will be able to join ongoing group calls from the group chat itself. The feature is coming out on both iOS and Android smartphones with an update. The new feature comes along with a "lighter distinct ringtone." Keep reading to know more about the new feature coming to WhatsApp Groups.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp launched a feature called 'joinable group calls' which allowed users to join ongoing calls on the platform, or the host to invite another user to join a call without the need to disconnect and call the participants again.

WhatsApp users will now be able to manage group calls in a better way

As WhatsApp integrates the joinable group calls feature into Groups on the platform, there will be some changes. For instance, notifications about the group call would not mention the name of participants. Instead, notifications of group calls will now mention the WhatsApp group. Using the extended feature, only members of the group will be able to join the call. Additionally, any ongoing call will show up in the chat list and users will be able to identify which groups have ongoing calls.

In the official press release, WhatsApp says "we are making it easier to connect spontaneously with your groups. Ji=oin ongoing calls with your groups anytime, effortlessly and directly from the chat view with one click." While joinable group calls on WhatsApp have been around for quite some time, the new feature will make it more convenient for users to attend and manage WhatsApp calls going on in different groups at the same time, as it would mark the group with an ongoing call. Users will be able to join at their will, or as they are required by the admin of the group.

Need to pop in and out of a group call? Easily join ongoing calls right from your group chats! pic.twitter.com/OtOHKXh5Ev — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 18, 2021

WhatsApp introduced 'joinable group calls' on July 20, 2021. The feature allows users to join a group voice or a video call after it has started. To do so, users have to navigate to the 'Calls' section in the interface, and there they can join a previously unanswered video or voice call if the session is still in place. The feature is helping millions of students and professionals who are collaborating on WhatsApp's messaging platform for everyday communication.