WhatsApp Issues Apology, Says App Restarting 'slowly And Carefully' After Worldwide Outage

Amid the worldwide outage of social media platforms, WhatsApp took to Twitter to inform that the application is restarting 'slowly and carefully'. The messaging app's official Twitter handle stated that more information regarding the interruption will be provided soon. Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram had gone down for users worldwide on Monday night while most of the services resumed by Tuesday morning, some continued to face the disturbance.

"Thank you so much for your patience," tweeted WhatsApp.

Apologies to everyone who hasn’t been able to use WhatsApp today. We’re starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again.



Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Why were WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down?

The disruption in the Facebook website, as well as WhatsApp, was first noted at around 9 PM, (IST), as the page for the social media site could not load for users globally. Users flooded in the complaints about the outage on micro-blogging site Twitter and tagged Facebook. Cloudflare senior vice president Dane Knecht reasoned a technical glitch in its border gateway protocol routes known as the BGP responsible to deliver internet traffic. After almost a six-hour outage due to DNS routing problems, Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp were back online for some users. Facebook platforms experienced a lengthy outage that disrupted the Instagram, Whatsapp, Messenger, and Oculus VR services late on Monday night.

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down- The aftermath

As soon the social media giants stopped working, Facebook informed that it was aware of the global outage and was working to get the services up and running as quickly as possible. The Facebook site suggested a 'Domain Name System' (DNS) error on its main page. Facebook Inc's social media site wasn't accessible for hundreds of thousands of users globally due to service disruptions abruptly, which was later confirmed by an outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

An error message on the website read: "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can." More than 50,000 incidences of outages were reported by Facebook users, globally, as per Downdetector.com. Nearly 850,000 tweets about the WhatsApp service hindrance were reported on Twitter, as the messaging app started trending on Twitter In late on Monday.

With Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, and Messenger hit by more than 3 hours of lasting outages on Monday night and no recovery of services in sight up until midnight, October 5, netizens took to Twitter to share their woes and bombard the platform with a slew of hilarious memes. Facebook and Instagram employees were 'unable to do any work' as the social media giant's internal tools at the workplace suffered a massive outage, as well, reports on October 5 have confirmed.