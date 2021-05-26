WhatsApp Moves Delhi HC Against New IT Rules, 'traceability' Provision Under Challenge

In a huge development, WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's recent rules for social media intermediaries that call for the traceability of messages. The Facebook-owned messaging platform reportedly filed the petition on May 25, which was the last day to comply with the guidelines. Invoking the Supreme Court's verdict in the 2017 Justice K S Puttaswamy (Retd.) vs Union Of India case, it has argued that the traceability provision is against the fundamental right to privacy.

The provision under challenge is a part of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. As per these guidelines, significant social media intermediaries providing messaging services must identify the first originator of the information based on an order by the court or competent authority. Such an order shall only be passed for the purposes of prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution or punishment of an offence related to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order, or of incitement to an offence relating to the above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material, punishable with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years.

In its petition, WhatsApp has sought direction from the court to declare the aforesaid traceability provision unconstitutional and prevent criminal liability to its employees for non-compliance. Incidentally, the messaging platform's move comes a day after Facebook expressed intent to comply with the provisions of the new IT rules. Mentioning that it will continue to discuss some issues with the government, a spokesperson stressed that the people can continue to freely and safely express themselves on the platform.

According to a WhatsApp spokesperson, “Requiring messaging apps to 'trace' chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people’s right to privacy. We have consistently joined civil society and experts around the world in opposing requirements that would violate the privacy of our users. In the meantime, we will also continue to engage with the Government of India on practical solutions aimed at keeping people safe, including responding to valid legal requests for the information available to us.”

WhatsApp moves Delhi High Court, challenging Central Government's recent IT rules that would require messaging services to trace the origin of particular messages sent on the service. pic.twitter.com/lJWw2btLn4 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

