WhatsApp Plans To Launch 'message Reaction' Feature Similar To Facebook Messenger

Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to compete with rival social media platforms and other messaging applications. According to recent reports, WhatsApp is expected to introduce message reactions to its platform.

Message reactions provide users with emoji shortcuts to react to a message, which is more convenient and time-saving. Applications such as Instagram and Facebook Messenger are already using the message reaction feature.

WhatsApp to launch message reactions soon

Users will be able to react to messages using quick emoji shortcuts

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp might roll out the message reaction feature soon. Once available, the feature will allow users to react with messages using emoji icons. While a user can already reply to a message by sending an emoji, message reactions provide a convenient alternative to the same. The feature might be similar to how it is implemented on Instagram and Facebook Messenger, wherein a user can tap and hold on a message to open the available emoji reactions and select the required one.

Update required to access upcoming feature

Whether the choice of emojis available on Instagram and Facebook Messenger will be inherited in WhatsApp or the messaging platform will get a list of its own is unknown at the moment. However, those who have not updated WhatsApp to its latest version might not be able to access the feature. A screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo seems to inform a receiver with an unsupported version of the application.

The WhatsApp Message Reaction will be available for Android users first

In case a receiver is using an updated version of the application and reacts to the sender's message (who is using an older version of the application), the receiver would not be able to see the reactions. In such a scenario, the receiver will get a notification from WhatsApp, asking to update to a newer version of the application that supports the message reactions. The feature will be available to Android users first, closely followed by iOS users. The report also mentions that the feature is currently under development and will be released in the near future.