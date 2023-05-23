WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Editing Feature, But There's A Catch

Meta-owned WhatsApp is all set to roll out the much awaited feature of editing a message, allowing its users to edit messages up to 15 minutes after they are sent.

'For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages,' WhatsApp said in a blog post.

You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don’t have to worry if you duck it up 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JCWNzmXwVr — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 22, 2023

'From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats,' it said in the blog post.

To use the new tool, simply long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu.

Edited messages will display 'edited' alongside them, so your friends will be aware of the correction, although they won't be able to see the edit history.

'As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption,' WhatsApp added.

Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg, also posted about the new feature, writing on his Facebook page: 'You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they're sent!'

How to edit texts on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is now catching up to its competitor messaging applications, including Telegram and Signal, which have already made it possible to alter messages. A similar functionality for editing and resending iMessage messages was also added in Apple's iOS 16 software.