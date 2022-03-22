WhatsApp rolls out Message Reactions for beta testers, other users might get it soon

WhatsApp is finally rolling out Message Reactions. The WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo has mentioned in a report that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has finally released the feature which lets users react to messages. It has been over seven months since the app tested this feature. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Message Reactions and when will they be available for all users.

While WhatsApp has released Message Reactions, the feature is still available to a small number of users involved in the beta testing of the application. The version in which the feature has been released is WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.8.3. The feature allows users to choose from six reactions including like, love, laugh, surprised, sad and thanks. It is important to note that in January 2022, WhatsApp was reportedly testing message reactions' notifications for iOS users.

WhatsApp Message Reactions to be available to all users soon

While the feature is not available to all WhatsApp users yet, it will surely be available for both Android and iOS devices soon. WhatsApp will test the feature with a small number of users, find out and fix any bugs or issues and then release the feature for all users. This has been the trend for almost all the new features that are rolled out on the messaging platform.

According to a previous report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp was also working on the Message Reaction feature for the desktop version of its app. The publication shared a screenshot where a WhatsApp message was sent from the desktop version, along with six emojis on top of it in what looks like the Message reaction options. While this was already known, the screenshot reveals a new reaction button that is located on the left side of a message, where the message forwarding option is currently present.

Meta launches new Code Verify extension for WhatsApp users

WhatsApp has also released a free browser extension that helps users to verify whether their WhatsApp Web is authenticated or not. This would help users to figure out whether the messages they are sending and receiving from the WhatsApp Web version are secure or not. Code Verify is an open-source extension developed in collaboration with Cloudflare and WhatsApp believes that this would help developers to contribute towards the extension as well.