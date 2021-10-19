Last Updated:

WhatsApp Rolls Out Update For Group Call Feature; Users Can 'join Ongoing Call From Chats'

Social media while Whatsapp while speaking more about the characteristics of the feature further iterated that users would be able to join ongoing calls anytime

Written By
Saptarshi Das
WhatsApp

PIXABAY/Shutterstock


In a recent update rolled out on Monday, social media platform WhatsApp, managed by Mark Zuckerberg-led American tech giant Facebook, will now let users in a group join an ongoing group call seamlessly. This feature was first introduced back in July this year, which allowed the users the ability to answer a group call even after it had started, instead of participants joining at the time of the call being made.

While introducing the feature, the social media company claimed that only people who are part of the respective group would be able to join the call. The call would be displayed in the chat, so people can see which groups have ongoing calls immediately after opening the app.

Whatsapp introduces a spontaneous way to group video calls 

As the COVID pandemic has pushed people to inculcate a more virtual approach, Whatsapp has gone ahead and introduced a new feature that will assist people in conducting group chats more spontaneously.

While rolling out the feature, Whatsapp said, "So, now group calls are contextual to your group chats and you can effortlessly join them right from the chat tab. With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups."

How will the new feature help users?

Whatsapp detailed the characteristics of the feature. It iterated that the users would be able to join ongoing calls with their groups anytime.

The company added that the users would be able to carry out the same in an effortless manner, which will help them to directly join the call from the chat window with the tap of just one click. The notification will say the name of the group instead of the participant name.

While explaining the same, the company mentioned that only people who are a part of the group can join the call, and the call would show in the chat list, so that people can see which groups have ongoing calls, immediately after opening the app. The company appended that the feature will carry with itself a 'lighter distinct ringtone'.

Image Credits - PIXABAY/Shutterstock

Tags: WhatsApp, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
First Published:
