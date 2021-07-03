WhatsApp To Introduce 'view Once' Feature; Here's How The Latest Update Will Work

WhatsApp’s latest update comes with an additional feature. The mobile application has introduced a new feature called View Once for its beta testers on Android. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart had earlier confirmed the latest feature, which was rolled out earlier this week. With the WhatsApp view once feature now available for Android users on test, an official announcement can be expected soon.

What is WhatsApp View Once feature?

The instant messaging platform’s latest introduction enables a user to send videos or images that can only be viewed once. As the name suggests, the show and shut nature of the feature will enable more secrecy to the media used in chats. The feature which is already available on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat is popular amongst internet users. The feature will see the ‘view once’ image or video get deleted after being opened.

The update will see users get an additional ‘view once’ button next to the message preview. Apart from being show and delete, the feature will enable the sender to see if the recipient has opened the media or not, ensuring ease in chat. The message info option on WhatsApp will let the recipient know whether the media was opened.

The latest feature can also be used in groups. However, unlike Snapchat’s view once feature, WhatsApp will not notify the sender if the recipient took a screenshot of the image. More interestingly, the view once messages would still work if the recipient hasn’t enabled this feature. The feature which is still in its Beta form is being monitored for flaws by the company. Users of iOS versions of WhatsApp will also get the feature soon. The feature is now only available for Android 2.21.14.3 version users.

High-quality videos on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, the tech giants have introduced yet another feature enabling users to send high-definition videos and images through the application. The new feature was identified by WABetainfo, a website that tracks new updates in instant messaging applications. According to reports, WhatsApp will now allow users to control the quality of the video resolution. Users will now be able to choose between three listed qualities- Auto, Best Quality, and Data Saver while sending videos and images. The feature is also believed to increase the maximum size of media through the app.

IMAGE: MIKA BAUMEISTER UNSPLASH