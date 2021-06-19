WhatsApp To Soon Stop Backing Up Status Updates On Android; Here Is All You Need To Know

Messaging app WhatsApp has plans to do away with backing up of the status updates, according to a report. Currently, WhatsApp saves chats, media and status updates on the app or Google Drive or iCloud for Android and iPhone users. However, for Android users, the backup for status updates is likely to stop owing to space restrictions, the report added. The feature is expected to stop with an update that will be rolled out by WhatsApp.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new features on the platform's beta versions, the latest beta version 2.21.13.6 does not upload backups of status updates. The report also added that WhatsApp will also change the location where chat history is saved. However, the platform will make sure that message backups are saved on the user's smartphones.

The report mentions that many users often upload videos in their statuses thereby leading to an increase in the size of WhatsApp backups. After removing the status updates from backups, WhatsApp is aiming to save on-device storage space. The feature has reportedly already been enabled in iPhones where status updates are being removed from iCloud backups. The platform is also eyeing to roll out multiple-device support, a disappearing mode, and a separate version for Apple iPad.