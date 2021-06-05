WhatsApp Update: New Feature Playbacks Voice Messages Faster; Check How It Works

Social media messenger application WhatsApp has brought a new feature of faster playbacks for voice messages. The update is expected to help those relying on long voice messages for professional and personal reasons. Whatsapp's voice message feature is highly popular and frequently used by citizens who prefer audio over texts.

With this new update, the users will be now able to increase the playback speed of voice messages. WhatsApp has called this a time-saving effort and a particularly useful tool for people running late and multitasking, or even for those who have friends and family in different time zones.

How it works

Users can now increase the playback speed which is set to 1x by default simply by tapping on it. The speed can level up to 1.5x or 2x. After selecting the speed limit, simply press play and see the playback speed appear with the limit that is set by user. The Fast Playback feature will speed up the message for the recipient, making it possible to reduce the time it takes to listen to long voice messages. The change in the speed of the message will also not hamper anything in the pitch of someone’s voice. The small but new update is expected to be of great help for certain users.

'Your choice,' wrote Whatsapp on its official Twitter account while confirming the update.

Play voice messages 1x, 1.5x or even 2x faster. Your choice. Now available on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/UW9vRs5py5 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 3, 2021

WhatsApp's recent updates

The messenger application recently announced that they are going to introduce features that are high in demand including support for multiple devices, a new disappearing mode, and even an iPad application. With multi-device support that can run up to four devices, users can run the application simultaneously without any dependency on a primary device. The 'disseapearing mode' update has already been available for users to apply on different chats. With disappearing mode, users will be able to convert all chats to disappearing mode where messages will automatically delete after a stipulated time period.

Reportedly, WhatsApp is also going to launch something called 'view-once' messages. As per the name, the feature will disappear messages after it is seen once. A similar feature is available on Instagram and Snapchat.