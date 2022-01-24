WhatsApp Update: Users Will Soon Be Able To Add Two-step Verification On Desktop Version

WhatsApp allows users to connect via voice calls, voice notes and text messages. While installing the application for the first time on a device, the application sends a verification code to the mobile number that is entered by the user. However, when a user logs in to WhatsApp using the desktop client, the platform does not send any verification code to the user. In future, WhatsApp will add a layer of security to the desktop client.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on two-step verification for its desktop client. The feature is currently under development and might be launched in an update in the future. The publication also shared a screenshot of the feature in development. As seen in the screenshot, users will be able to disable or enable the two-step verification on the desktop client and they will be able to change the PIN and manage the email address on the desktop client.

Image: WABetaInfo

Users might be able to add two-step verification to WhatsApp on desktop soon

As mentioned in the report, "this is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN. Yes, you can restore it by requesting a reset link, but if you are temporarily unable to log into your mail account, this is a good solution." as seen in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp two-step verification menu reads that "Two-step verification is enabled. You'll need to enter your PIN when registering your phone number with WhatsApp again."

In related news, WhatsApp users will be able to migrate their chat history between Android and iOS devices as the developers are near the completion of the feature. The migration process will most likely use a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection, and both devices will need to have the app installed. As per the reports of GSM Arena, the source code discovered in WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS recently revealed this. Currently, owning a Samsung-made smartphone is the only certified way to sync the WhatsApp data between an iOS and Android phone. The transfer from an iPhone to a Samsung works one way, using cable and Samsung's SmartSwitch app, according to GSM Arena.

Image: UNSPLASH