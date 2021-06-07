WhatsApp Voice Message Review: All You Need To Know About Messaging App's New Feature

According to a new report, WhatsApp is developing a new feature for Android and iOS devices that would allow users to easily hear their audio messages before sending them to contact. This is one of a number of features that are presently being tested and may be released soon. WhatsApp may add a 'Review' option to the chat window, allowing users to listen to their recorded voice messages before sending them. According to reports, the functionality is in the works and might be implemented in a future WhatsApp version for iOS and Android (2.21.12.7).

Whatsapp voice message new feature

WhatsApp had a similar feature for reviewing voice messages, but the method for enabling the feature was inconvenient, such as navigating to a different section before sending the voice message. Owing to the stop button, WhatsApp is making it easy to trigger.

How does this feature work?

WhatsApp will allow you to listen to the audio message before you send it every time you press the stop button. When this feature is activated, you will see a stop button that does not entirely remove the voice message when tapped, permitting users to listen to it. This feature is in the works and will be released in the near future.

Whatsapp beta update

Another feature reported to be in the works is the ability to migrate chats between iOS and Android. According to reports, this function was being tested for iOS before being discovered on WhatsApp for Android. WhatsApp is also said to be testing a 24-hour disappearing message feature on Android, iOS, and Web/desktop apps. This functionality might be added to a feature that allows users to set a week-long timer for messages to be deleted.

WhatsApp recently released a feature that allows users to increase the pace at which audio messages are played back to three levels- 1x, 1.5x, and 2x., which was initially enabled in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.4. The playback speed sign appears next to voice messages, allowing users to increase, but not reduce, the playback speed of voice messages if desired.

Picture Credit: Shutterstock / Representative Image