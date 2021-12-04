WhatsApp Web Users Will Soon Be Able To Send & Receive Stickers: Reports

In a key development, WhatsApp will soon allow Web users to access the Stickers store. As per a recent report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp has been planning to launch a feature for users accessing the instant messaging platform via the web client so that they will be able to access multiple stickers in the WhatsApp stickers store. Previously, WhatsApp Web users could only send and receive stickers that were already present in the chat and have been sent via the smartphone application.

Along with the new Sticker store for WhatsApp Web, users will now be able to search for a particular sticker on the Stickers Store. To do so, users will have to tap on the '+' icon that is placed in the sticker tray. Therein, users will be able to send a single sticker from a sticker pack to a chat. It is important to note that WhatsApp Web users will not be able to download the complete sticker pack.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the WhatsApp Web stickers store is only available to WhatsApp Desktop beta members. However, WhatsApp is expected to launch the feature in near future. The ability to search and select a sticker on WhatsApp Web would save users time and allow them to have a complete experience on WhatsApp Web. While there are some features that are only available to WhatsApp for smartphones, the platform is working to release new features.

Most recently, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new feature called the Skin Tone combinations for Android devices, Additionally, WhatsApp for Desktop and WhatsApp Web now lets users make custom stickers. The ability has been released for WhatsApp Web and will be available on WhatsApp for Desktop in the coming days. Users across the world use WhatsApp Stickers to convey their emotions or sentiment on a topic of conversation. While there is a library of stickers that can be selected and sent by a user, making one's own sticker was not available as a feature.

After launching custom stickers for the web, Whatsapp is testing a new feature to forward stickers on its instant messaging platform. The shortcut will allow users to quickly forward a WhatsApp sticker to some other contact without the need to view or save the sticker. While the new feature is currently available to WhatsApp Beta users on Android, it might be launched soon for regular users.

IMAGE: PTI