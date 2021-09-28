WhatsApp will stop working on these devices from November 1, 2021: Check details

Quick links:
WhatsApp will stop working on a few older devices from November 2021. It would leave quite a lot of people unable to send and receive media, messages, and more on the Facebook-owned messaging platform. This has happened in the past as well, and the platform says that such devices are not capable to work with the latest versions of the app and pose a threat to the security of the users.
WhatsApp has announced that from November 1, 2021, it will not function on old devices from both the AOS and iOS ecosystems. Smartphones running on Android OS 4.1 and newer iOS 10 and newer will still be able to use WhatsApp and other services related to the app. For reference, WhatsApp might stop working for devices bought in and before 2011. Hence, users with a device that is older than that timeline shall upgrade to a new device to keep using WhatsApp.
The above-mentioned devices will lose support for WhatsApp following November 1, 2021. However, that does not mean that WhatsApp will actually stop functioning on these devices immediately on the date. However, the platform will stop receiving security updates, features, and other improvements that are passed over the air to devices supporting WhatsApp. It will eventually lead to the app being dysfunctional on smartphones.