WhatsApp will stop working on these devices from November 1, 2021: Check details

WhatsApp will stop working on a few older devices from November 2021. It would leave quite a lot of people unable to send and receive media, messages, and more on the Facebook-owned messaging platform. This has happened in the past as well, and the platform says that such devices are not capable to work with the latest versions of the app and pose a threat to the security of the users.

WhatsApp has announced that from November 1, 2021, it will not function on old devices from both the AOS and iOS ecosystems. Smartphones running on Android OS 4.1 and newer iOS 10 and newer will still be able to use WhatsApp and other services related to the app. For reference, WhatsApp might stop working for devices bought in and before 2011. Hence, users with a device that is older than that timeline shall upgrade to a new device to keep using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will stop working on the following smartphones

Apple iPhone

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Samsung smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy SII

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Smartphones

LG Lucid 2

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3Q

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6

Enact

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956

Grand Memo

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend Mate

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Ascend D1 Quad XL

The above-mentioned devices will lose support for WhatsApp following November 1, 2021. However, that does not mean that WhatsApp will actually stop functioning on these devices immediately on the date. However, the platform will stop receiving security updates, features, and other improvements that are passed over the air to devices supporting WhatsApp. It will eventually lead to the app being dysfunctional on smartphones.