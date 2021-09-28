Last Updated:

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Devices From November 1, 2021; Check Details

WhatsApp has announced that from November 1, 2021, it will not function on old devices from both the AOS and iOS ecosystems. Read the list of devices here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
WhatsApp will stop working on a few older devices from November 2021. It would leave quite a lot of people unable to send and receive media, messages, and more on the Facebook-owned messaging platform. This has happened in the past as well, and the platform says that such devices are not capable to work with the latest versions of the app and pose a threat to the security of the users.

WhatsApp has announced that from November 1, 2021, it will not function on old devices from both the AOS and iOS ecosystems. Smartphones running on Android OS 4.1 and newer iOS 10 and newer will still be able to use WhatsApp and other services related to the app. For reference, WhatsApp might stop working for devices bought in and before 2011. Hence, users with a device that is older than that timeline shall upgrade to a new device to keep using WhatsApp.  

WhatsApp will stop working on the following smartphones 

Apple iPhone

  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone 6S Plus
  • Apple iPhone SE

Samsung smartphones 

  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite 
  • Samsung Galaxy SII
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Core 
  • Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 

LG Smartphones

  • LG Lucid 2 
  • Optimus L5 Dual 
  • Optimus L4 II Dual 
  • Optimus F3Q
  • Optimus F7
  • Optimus F5
  • Optimus L3 II Dual
  • Optimus F5 
  • Optimus L5
  • Optimus L5 II
  • Optimus L3 II
  • Optimus L7
  • Optimus L7 II Dual
  • Optimus L7 II
  • Optimus F6
  • Enact
  • Optimus F3
  • Optimus L4 II
  • Optimus L2 II
  • Optimus Nitro HD
  • Optimus 4X HD

ZTE

  • ZTE Grand S Flex 
  • Grand X Quad V987
  • ZTE V956
  • Grand Memo 

Huawei

  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Ascend D Quad XL 
  • Ascend Mate 
  • Ascend P1 S
  • Ascend D2
  • Ascend D1 Quad XL

The above-mentioned devices will lose support for WhatsApp following November 1, 2021. However, that does not mean that WhatsApp will actually stop functioning on these devices immediately on the date. However, the platform will stop receiving security updates, features, and other improvements that are passed over the air to devices supporting WhatsApp. It will eventually lead to the app being dysfunctional on smartphones. 

