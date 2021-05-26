'WhatsApp's Policy Is Discriminatory,' Argue Govt Sources As App Calls IT Rules Illegal

Hours after WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's recent rules for social media intermediaries, sources within the Union Govt have now said that it is WhatsApp's policy that is discriminatory & that it harms the data security of Indians. This comes after WhatsApp refused to comply with the new IT rules claiming that it was allegedly against the freedom of speech and expression. As per sources, the Centre has categorically stated that it had sought the removal of WhatsApp's Privacy Policy 2021 as it harmed data security & user choice in India. Further, the Centre has also pointed out that WhatsApp's policy was discriminatory in nature towards India as compared to its policy for European users & said that it did comply with the IT rules there, sources added.

WhatsApp moves Delhi HC against Centre's new IT rules

WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's recent rules for social media intermediaries that call for the traceability of messages. The Facebook-owned messaging platform reportedly filed the petition on May 25, which was the last day to comply with the guidelines. Invoking the Supreme Court's verdict in the 2017 Justice K S Puttaswamy (Retd.) vs Union Of India case, it has argued that the traceability provision is against the fundamental right to privacy.

In its petition, WhatsApp has sought direction from the court to declare the aforesaid traceability provision unconstitutional and prevent criminal liability to its employees for non-compliance. Incidentally, the messaging platform's move comes a day after Facebook expressed intent to comply with the provisions of the new IT rules. Mentioning that it will continue to discuss some issues with the government, a Facebook spokesperson stressed that the people can continue to freely and safely express themselves on the platform. Meanwhile, the government's acrimony with Twitter over this matter continues as there is no confirmation yet on whether the microblogging platform has complied with the rules either, even as it grapples with the Delhi Police over the 'toolkit' manipulated media row.

WhatsApp has alleged that the new IT rules violated the fundamental right to freedom of speech & expression and that it even 'chills' lawful speech. Refusing to comply with the new IT guidelines, WhatsApp argued that the citizens wouldn't speak freely fearing traceability and claimed that it was antithetical to end-to-end encryption. It further stated that imposing a requirement to enable the identification of the first originator of information would undermine security protocol. In its petition challenging the new IT rules at Delhi HC, WhatsApp has sought the new guidelines to be declared unconstitutional & illegal and wanted zero liability imposed on it for not complying with the new rules.

