Last Updated:

'WhatsApp's Policy Is Discriminatory,' Argue Govt Sources As App Calls IT Rules Illegal

Hours after WhatsApp moved Delhi HC against the Centre's new IT guidelines, sources in the government of India have hit back, citing the app's privacy policy

Written By
Koushik Narayanan
WHATSAPP

PTI / Pixabay composite image


Hours after WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's recent rules for social media intermediaries, sources within the Union Govt have now said that it is WhatsApp's policy that is discriminatory & that it harms the data security of Indians. This comes after WhatsApp refused to comply with the new IT rules claiming that it was allegedly against the freedom of speech and expression. As per sources, the Centre has categorically stated that it had sought the removal of WhatsApp's Privacy Policy 2021 as it harmed data security & user choice in India. Further, the Centre has also pointed out that WhatsApp's policy was discriminatory in nature towards India as compared to its policy for European users & said that it did comply with the IT rules there, sources added.

WhatsApp moves Delhi HC against Centre's new IT rules

WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's recent rules for social media intermediaries that call for the traceability of messages. The Facebook-owned messaging platform reportedly filed the petition on May 25, which was the last day to comply with the guidelines. Invoking the Supreme Court's verdict in the 2017 Justice K S Puttaswamy (Retd.) vs Union Of India case, it has argued that the traceability provision is against the fundamental right to privacy. 

In its petition, WhatsApp has sought direction from the court to declare the aforesaid traceability provision unconstitutional and prevent criminal liability to its employees for non-compliance. Incidentally, the messaging platform's move comes a day after Facebook expressed intent to comply with the provisions of the new IT rules. Mentioning that it will continue to discuss some issues with the government, a Facebook spokesperson stressed that the people can continue to freely and safely express themselves on the platform. Meanwhile, the government's acrimony with Twitter over this matter continues as there is no confirmation yet on whether the microblogging platform has complied with the rules either, even as it grapples with the Delhi Police over the 'toolkit' manipulated media row.

READ | New IT Rules explained: What Facebook, Twitter, Instagram need to change to avoid ban

WhatsApp has alleged that the new IT rules violated the fundamental right to freedom of speech & expression and that it even 'chills' lawful speech. Refusing to comply with the new IT guidelines, WhatsApp argued that the citizens wouldn't speak freely fearing traceability and claimed that it was antithetical to end-to-end encryption. It further stated that imposing a requirement to enable the identification of the first originator of information would undermine security protocol. In its petition challenging the new IT rules at Delhi HC, WhatsApp has sought the new guidelines to be declared unconstitutional & illegal and wanted zero liability imposed on it for not complying with the new rules. 

READ | Is Twitter getting banned in India? What are the new IT rules Twitter has to follow?

Here are some of the other rules for intermediaries: 

  • Intermediaries shall remove or disable access within 24 hours of receipt of complaints of contents that exposes the private areas of individuals, show such individuals in full or partial nudity or in a sexual act or is in the nature of impersonation including morphed images etc. Such a complaint can be filed either by the individual or by any other person on his/her behalf
  • Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules. Such a person should be a resident in India
  • Appoint a Nodal Contact Person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. Such a person shall be a resident in India
  • Appoint a Resident Grievance Officer who shall perform the functions mentioned under Grievance Redressal Mechanism. Such a person shall be a resident in India
  • Publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively by the significant social media intermediary
  • An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the Appropriate Govt. or its agencies through an authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries etc
  • In cases where significant social media intermediaries remove or disable access to any information on their own accord, then a prior intimation for the same shall be communicated to the user who has shared that information with a notice explaining the grounds and reasons for such action. Users must be provided with an adequate and reasonable opportunity to dispute the action taken by the intermediary

READ | WhatsApp moves Delhi HC against new IT rules, 'traceability' provision under challenge
READ | Petitioner slams WhatsApp's call to move HC; raises issues with its Privacy Policy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND