'Where Are The Women?': Elon Musk's Twitter HQ Code Review Pic Sparks On-the-spot Census

A picture shared by the new Twitter head Elon Musk giving insights into what went down in a code review meeting for Twitter went viral for a very peculiar reason. On Friday, The new Twitter chief took to his Twitter account to share photographs he took with his team after a code review meeting. In the tweet, Musk wrote, “Just leaving Twitter HQ code review”.

Just leaving Twitter HQ code review pic.twitter.com/pYcXRTJm14 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

In the post, the Tesla CEO shared a picture of a whiteboard with the company’s 'mind map' and some other glimpses of the meeting at the San Francisco headquarters. However, Netizen noticed something else, the lack of women in the pictures. While there were many who were wondering where are the women in the team photographs, others were trying to look harder to find one. One Twitter user wrote, “Wow, I see maybe one Woman in these pics of #Twitter Peeps?! #Seriously?” Replying to her comment a Twitter user reposted the picture circling all the women they could see.

On Sunday YouTuber Lauren Chen commented on the issue by posting a before and after picture of the company. Lauren wrote, “Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon.”

Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon pic.twitter.com/rnhsgWc2IN — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 19, 2022

Musk Summons engineers after a mass resignation

Elon Musk’s drastic changes in the organization led to the mass resignation of around 1,200 Twitter Employees. This comes after the Space X CEO, gave out an ultimatum to the employees of his newly acquired company and urged them to be “hardcore”. Following this incident, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk summoned the Twitter engineers who are involved in writing the software codes. Earlier this month, Musk laid off almost 50% of Twitter's workforce.

The mass layoff was followed by Musk's decision to summon all the employees who were working from home, making it clear that the provision will be given only under special circumstances. Amidst all the chaos a picture of a company employee sleeping inside the Twitter Headquarters went viral making people wonder if the employees are working overnight.