Why Has China Suspended New User Registrations For WeChat? Here's All You Need To Know

Tencent's WeChat has temporarily suspended all new user registrations in Mainland China until early August, the popular social messaging app announced on Tuesday. In a brief social media post, WeChat, known as Weixin in China, said the company is undergoing a technical security upgrade "to align with relevant laws and regulations."

"We are currently upgrading our security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations. In the meantime, registration of new Weixin personal and official accounts has been temporarily suspended. Registration services will be restored after the upgrade is complete, which is expected in early August," the company said in a statement.

A dominant messaging application in China, Weixin is a daily necessity for millions of people, who use the app to text, share photos, hail rides, make payments, book restaurants, order food, and utilise a host of other services. Together, Weixin and WeChat have around 1.2 billion monthly active users around the world.

While it is not known which laws WeChat was referring to in its announcement, the development comes amid the Xi Jinping government's increasing crackdown on technology and education that has spooked investors. Tencent's stock in Hong Kong plunged 9.0% on Tuesday, its worst day in a decade.

China's crackdown on tech companies

Several tech companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA), are being investigated for alleged monopolistic behaviour or breaching of customer rights, leading to record fines and massive revamps. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on regulators to scrutinise tech companies as the country tightens data privacy and security policies. The government is readying a Personal Information Protection Law, that calls for tech platforms to impose stricter measures to ensure secure storage of user data.

Beijing-based tech-consultant Zhou Zhanggui said investors were overreacting to the "rectification" of Chinese tech companies, and that the suspension of new user registrations on WeChat has no substantial impact on Tencent in the short term.