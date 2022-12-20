Will Elon Musk's Twitter Only Let Blue Tick Subscribers To Vote In Policy-related Polls?

The Tesla CEO and the new Twitter head Elon Musk alluded to the fact that only Twitter Blue subscribers will be allowed to vote in future polls relating to policy-related changes. Twitter Blue is an opt-in subscription-based feature, re-launched by Twitter earlier this month. Musk’s statement comes after a majority of Twitter users voted yes on the poll in which the Twitter chief asked whether he should “step down as the head of Twitter?”. On December 19 the SpaceX CEO put out a poll on Twitter and wrote, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of the poll”. Around 57.5% of Twitter users voted yes to the poll, making many wonder if the new Twitter head will stand by his words or not.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

However, Musk’s followers were not ready to accept the verdict of the majority. Many claimed that Musk has become a “deep state enemy” and hence the polls cannot be trusted. On Monday, one Twitter user wrote that only “Twitter Blue subscribers should be the ones only ones that can vote in policy-related polls”. One of the user sstated that the subscribers should have the power to decide since they “actually have the skin in the game”. He managed to get a response from Musk who wrote, “Good point. Twitter will make that change”.

The speculations of Musk being a deep-state enemy stirred up as Musk’s Twitter throne is now at risk

Many speculated that in the span of a few months, the new Twitter head has managed to make many enemies. German-Finish, Internet entrepreneur, Kim Dotcom even went out to claim that Musk being a “deep state enemy #1”. On Monday, the Internet entrepreneur wrote, “Hey @elonmusk, it’s unwise to run a poll like this when you are now deep state enemy #1. They have the biggest bot army on Twitter. They have 100k ‘analysts’ with 30-40 accounts all voting against you. Let’s clean up and then run this poll again. The majority has faith in you”.

Hey @elonmusk, it’s unwise to run a poll like this when you are now deep state enemy #1. They have the biggest bot army on Twitter. They have 100k ‘analysts’ with 30-40 accounts all voting against you. Let’s clean up and then run this poll again. The majority has faith in you. 😘 https://t.co/y2piyeE84a — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 19, 2022

Dotcom didn’t stop there, he speculated that the poll might be a “honeypot” placed by Musk to catch the “deep state bots”. He wrote, “I’m hoping that Elon did this poll as a honeypot to catch all the deep state bots. The dataset for this poll will contain most of them. Some good data mining and he could kill them all in one go.” Musk responded to Dotcom saying "interesting". Ever since Elon Musk formally took over the social media platform, he received a fair share of criticism due to his erratic policy changes. In the midst of all this, Musk didn’t stop with his crusade to expose the dark secrets of Twitter, on Monday, Musk retweeted Part 7 of the Twitter files which focuse on FBI and Hunter Biden laptop story. While it is still unclear why Musk decided to put out the poll, it will be interesting to see what the future holds.