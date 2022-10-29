Will IT Rules Apply To Twitter Even After It Forms Content Moderation Council? MoS Replies

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said that the IT rules are designed not for "company A or company B" but for all intermediaries to make the internet a safer place. He also stated that intermediaries are obligated to take content down if it is "harmful, misleading or inciteful".

The government on Friday tightened IT rules, paving the way for the setting up of grievance appellate committees, which will settle issues that users may have against the way social media platforms initially addressed their complaints regarding content and other matters.

When asked if Twitter's new committee for content moderation which Elon Musk announced Friday will be subject to government supervision, Rajeev Chandrasekhar replied, "I'll be very clear that the rules are not designed for company A or company B. Essentially, I repeat again. Our goal and objective is to partner with every internet intermediary with the ultimate goal that the internet is a space where 120 crore Indians can safely come and do what they do. I think it is very important to understand that this is not adversarial to any platform. These are rules that platforms must follow in India if they have to maintain the status of being intermediaries."

He said that an intermediary under Indian law under the IT act has special protection under section 79 because they are immune from prosecution for any content on their platform.

"Every platform has a choice whether they want to be an intermediary or choose not to be an intermediary and just carry content and be responsible for the content. If they want to be an intermediary, these are the rules and regulations that the Indian government has specified. Frankly, these rules and regulations apply to any platform regardless of who their owner is, what the ideology of the owner is or what the ideology of the users of the platform are. These are rules to ensure that the internet in India is always safe," the Union Minister said.

'Intermediaries have to take down misleading content'

On action on provocative tweets and hashtags similar to ones seen during farmers' protest, Chandrasekhar said that the new amended IT rules are "very very clear" on the issue of misinformation.

"The rules cast an absolute unambiguous obligation on intermediaries not on the media companies that report this but on intermediaries that viral the stories wittingly or unwittingly. The obligation on intermediaries is that if there is any misinformation patently false, or misleading, they have to take the content down. If they don't take the content down, they still have the option of having content reported to them and having 72 hours to take the content down. The time for ambiguity on content that is harmful to citizens, misleading and inciteful, there is no more ambiguity after these rules," the MoS said.

He stated that if intermediaries choose to be an intermediary then they have to follow the amended It rules. Chandrasekhar, who held a meeting with all intermediaries today, said they are comfortable with this partnership model.