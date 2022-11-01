Twitter chief Elon Musk, in his regular interactions with social media users, addressed a popular question that has bombarded the microblogging platform in recent times - Will former US President Donald Trump finally return to Twitter after he was ousted in January 2021?

Breaking his silence over the speculation, Musk quipped: "If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!" The tweet has garnered over 7,04,000 likes and more than 5,500 comments. While some users urged Musk to “bring him back please”, others said: “Don't let bigotry and racism back in.” One user threatened of leaving Twitter if Trump returns to the platform. “If you bring Trump back I’m deleting my account and going to Tumblr,” the user warned.

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

On Friday, the former US President had stated that he plans to make use of his own Truth Social media platform. “I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

Why was Trump’s account deleted?

The former US President’s Twitter account was suspended on January 8, 2021, two days after rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6. A lengthy statement issued on the Twitter blog revealed that Trump’s handle was deleted “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” and similar violent campaigns that are propagated widely on social media.

On January 8, 2021, Trump had shared a tweet that read: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Twitter then said in its statement that it had assessed the language in the former president’s tweets, and had come to a conclusion that the posts were against its community guidelines. “We have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service,” Twitter said in the statement.