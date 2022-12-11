'Will Seek Damages': Elon Musk Reportedly Threatened Twitter Staff Over Information Leak

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reportedly resorted to threatening a “few” of his employees with a lawsuit in order to avoid any private information being leaked to the press. According to Business Insider, Zoë Schiffer of Platformer obtained a copy of an internal email on Saturday in which Musk called out employees who had violated their NDA by releasing confidential information.

"As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company's interests and in violation of their NDA,” the email read, according to Schiffer, who refrained from sharing the document on social media as "Twitter is doing everything it can to catch sources.”

As per Schiffer's tweets which show excerpts of the email, Musk further wrote: "This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages." The email also noted that employees had a deadline of 5 pm on Saturday to sign a pledge.

Twitter’s threat of reportedly going to the extent of suing employees comes as the social networking company faces four lawsuits filed by ex-workers, who have alleged that Twitter indulged in unfair practices after they left. A press conference held in San Francisco on Thursday saw four plaintiffs who are being represented by labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. The conference came prior to another court hearing by five former Twitter employees who accused the company of not giving sufficient notice before laying off its workforce.

Twitter set for relaunch of paid service amid threats to employees

Despite the discontent among ex-employees, Musk is making sure to put all hands on board to pivot Twitter into a new direction. Recently, the company announced that it will be rolling out its paid subscription service, weeks after it was put on an indefinite hold due to a surge in impersonations on the platform.

"We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday. We’ll begin replacing that ‘official’ label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts," the company said, adding that “subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again."