Will Twitter HQ Move Out Of San Francisco After Elon Musk's Decision To Rebrand It As 'X'?

The owner of X, formally known as Twitter, Elon Musk has said that Twitter headquarters will stay in San Francisco even though several companies have relocated from the city. The statement by the US billionaire entrepreneur comes after the city of San Francisco filed a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant "X" sign. The X logo was installed on top of the downtown building of Twitter headquarters on July 28.

Taking To X, on July 30 Musk wrote, "Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend."

Giant X logo atop Twitter HQ in San Francisco draws probe

An investigation has been launched by the city of San Francisco after a large "X" sign was installed on the downtown building that was previously Twitter headquarters. The US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has recently rebranded the microblogging platform.

According to the officials, replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons, reported AP. Earlier this week, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection, Patrick Hannan said that any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure "consistency with the historic nature of the building" and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign.

On July 24, Musk introduced a new "X" logo to replace the iconic blue bird logo of Twitter, which he purchased for $44 billion last year. The X logo is now visible at the top of the desktop and mobile versions of the social media platform. The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has a strong interest in the letter X. In fact, he even changed the name of Twitter's corporate entity to X Corp. after acquiring it in October.