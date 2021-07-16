World Emoji Day: A Look At How India Expresses Itself On Twitter; List Of Top Used Emojis

Whether we like it or not, emoticons have become the new means to express emotions. From the age-old times, when we just had a handful of emojis, we have moved to an age when there is a gamut of options available, from simple smilies to complex signs and boards, which accurately put forward all our thoughts without saying or typing a word. The importance of it is specifically felt on social media sites, like Twitter.

People's love for emoticons on Twitter in India is evident through the volume of conversation around #WorldEmojiDay in 2020, where 695K conversations from 146K unique authors in India alone were recorded, with 93 per cent positive/neutral sentiments. In 2021, on the #WorldEmojiDay again, the social media giant has come up with a list of emojis, which were the most reflective of the thoughts and moods of the Twitteratis between January 1- June 30, 2021. Check it out:-

Top Used Emojis in 2021 in India

What is World Emoji Day?

Whereas many days of celebration tend to celebrate the actual day that something was invented or created, emojis are celebrated on July 17 for quite a unique and appropriate reason – it is the only date that has its own emoji. July 17 is the date identified on the calendar emoji, with World Emoji Day being celebrated on this day every year since it was first founded by Jeremy Burge in 2014.