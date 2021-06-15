YouTube Bans Election, Alcohol & Prescription Drug Ads From Its Masthead In A Key Move

In a key development, the world's biggest video-sharing platform, YouTube has put a stop to displaying advertisements of different kinds from one of the most prominent spots on its homepage- the masthead. It will neither allow political or election advertisements in its coveted masthead nor advertisements of alcohol, gambling, and prescription drugs.

YouTube bans election, alcohol, and prescription drug ads from its masthead

In a communication to the advertisers, the google owned social platform, said that it has retired these full-day reservations, like the one then US President Donald Trump reserved to dominate its homepage on Election Day 2020, and replaced them with more targeted formats.

"We regularly review our advertising requirements to ensure they balance the needs of both advertisers and users," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement to a leading daily. "We believe this update will build on changes we made last year to the masthead reservation process and will lead to a better experience for users."

This is the second major change brought about by YouTube within a span of a few months. In November 2020, the video-sharing platform changed its rules on video monetization, meaning they started showing ads on all videos, even if their creators don’t want them. “Starting today we’ll begin slowly rolling out ads on a limited number of videos from channels not in YouTube Partner Program,” the company said in a statement back then. “This means as a creator that’s not in YouTube Partner Program, you may see ads on some of your videos. Since you’re not currently in YPP, you won’t receive a share of the revenue from these ads,'' the statement added.

YPP is a program to which video creators and influencers can belong to if they have more than 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewed content in the last 12 months. Membership in YPP makes you eligible for revenue shares from YouTube based on ads shown on your videos, but many don’t meet the qualifications.

(Credit-Unsplash)