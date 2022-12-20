YouTube Tests Feature To Let Indian Users Listen To Content In Their Own Language

YouTube has decided to take measures to make its videos more inclusive in India's multi-lingual society. The video streaming platform made the announcement at a 'Google for India' event, where the new feature is being tested where users can switch the audio track into a variety of languages as per their convenience, ANI reported.

"Video is a particularly effective format for sharing health information in ways that are accessible and digestible not only to a professional audience but to everyone," said Ishan John Chatterjee, director of YouTube India.

YouTube India director Ishan John Chatterjee said the company wants to truly help democratise important health information, according to a report in US-based tech portal TechCrunch. Chatterjee further said he and his team have been committed to working closely with experts in healthcare and have been investing in technologies that would enable them to develop multilingual content efficiently which would help the audience at a large scale.

New update for YouTube viewers

Right now, a small number of healthcare videos can be listened to in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Marathi. Once this feature is fully rolled out, users will see an option titled "Audio Track" on the settings option.

The option will consist of a list of languages in which audio is available for a specific video.

Google has also announced the development as it begins testing 'Aloud', a dubbing product. The new product, by Area 120 accelerator, will assist in transcribing, translating, and dubbing original content into multiple languages.