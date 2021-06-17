YouTuber AcousticTrench Announces Passing Away Of 'Maple - The Dog'; Netizens Mourn Demise

Quick links:
YouTuber AcousticTrench with 2.1 million subscribers took to his Twitter space and shared the news of his dog- Maple's demise. Upon the news of Maple's death, netizens have left heartbroken and sad comments.
It is with a very heavy heart to write this, Maple passed away last night. Maple has been my best friend over these past 12+ years and the bond we shared is indescribable. I feel so very lucky to have had her In my life. My heart aches. I love you Maple ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pKmCQ3WBdJ— Trench (@AcousticTrench) June 16, 2021
The fans have left heartbroken comments and shared condolences to the Guitarist.
i’m so sorry. i don’t know what to say— anjali🏳️🌈 (@anjalisketches) June 16, 2021
she was the best dog ever, you loved each other so much. 💜💜
Oh my god. 😔 My love and condolences @AcousticTrench— Hunter Youmans (@hunter_youmans) June 16, 2021
Maple will be missed. Thank you for sharing the love you had for her with us. <3— 🎧 Jon/Fuuon 🎧 (@FuuMixALot) June 16, 2021
Oh no, I am so sorry. I lost my pup a couple months ago; he was actually the same age as Maple at the time. I'm so very sorry for your loss; it's so hard. She was such a sweet girl and spread so much joy to so many people. <3— Gryph (@darkgryphon42) June 16, 2021
The YouTuber, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist is famous among his fans for his finger-style guitar tunes and beautiful music, but what added little extra to his video was his dog- Maple. In his musical videos, his dog Maple was often seen playing the drums, or just listening to his music with complete attention.
As Maple is no more with us, the following are some videos where Maple enjoys her master's music.
#MayThe4thBeWithYou Happy #StarWarsDay !— Trench (@AcousticTrench) May 4, 2020
Cantina Band Theme w/ Maple on the Drums 😋 pic.twitter.com/2DWzCyQN5d
Paradise - Coldplay (Fingerstyle Guitar)— Trench (@AcousticTrench) March 8, 2021
Full Video: https://t.co/dY4dR26of1
Stream on Spotify: https://t.co/YYxxx66cHJ
Apple Music: https://t.co/3SltHxlqOk pic.twitter.com/0jTkp5Q2DM
Today's The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary!— Trench (@AcousticTrench) February 21, 2021
(You can find more of my music on Spotify: https://t.co/hOAVgBhGBq) pic.twitter.com/Vp8tH7VOon
