YouTuber AcousticTrench Announces Passing Away Of 'Maple - The Dog'; Netizens Mourn Demise

The YouTuber, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist is famous among his fans for his finger-style guitar tunes and beautiful music; Maple added an extra charm

Acoustic Trench

Source- Twitter-@AcousticTrench


YouTuber AcousticTrench with 2.1 million subscribers took to his Twitter space and shared the news of his dog- Maple's demise. Upon the news of Maple's death, netizens have left heartbroken and sad comments.

The fans have left heartbroken comments and shared condolences to the Guitarist.

The YouTuber, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist is famous among his fans for his finger-style guitar tunes and beautiful music, but what added little extra to his video was his dog- Maple. In his musical videos, his dog Maple was often seen playing the drums, or just listening to his music with complete attention. 

As Maple is no more with us, the following are some videos where Maple enjoys her master's music.

Image Source- Twitter-@AcousticTrench

