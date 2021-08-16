YouTuber Faces Legal Action After Throwing Gender Reveal Party At Egypt's Giza Pyramids

An Egyptian YouTuber is facing legal action after claiming to have coloured the Pyramids of Giza blue for a gender reveal party, said reports. Siamand Mustafa, a YouTuber, announced the gender of his newborn kid by posting a video of the pyramids bathed in blue light. Mustafa claimed to have spent many days negotiating for licences and documentation so that the pyramids could be lighted up in blue particularly for him, according to reports.

YouTuber Faces Legal Action

Last week, he posted a video on YouTube titled 'First Gender Reveal Party held by the Pyramids,' which has received over 4 million views on the video-sharing site. Siamand Mustafa and his wife Shahad, who are expecting their second child together, can be seen in the video standing in front of the pyramids with their friends. The old structures are subsequently turned blue by a light show, signalling that the couple is expecting a boy.

While Mustafa claims that the pyramids were lighted up solely for his gender reveal stunt, Egyptian authorities contend that the pyramids were painted blue for a different purpose.

Gender Reveal Party At Pyramids Of Giza

"On the occasion of World Liver Day, as well as the celebration of the elimination of Hepatitis C in Egypt, the Pyramids were lit up in blue and orange a few days ago in coordination between the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Health," said Mohamed Abdelaziz, who runs the Sound and Light Company that organises all celebratory events at the pyramids.

"Private gatherings are completely prohibited near the pyramids, and... the pyramids are not exploited for advertising purposes," an Egyptian official in charge of the monument told Arab media.

Abdelaziz revealed that Mustafa is facing legal action as a result of the video. Gender reveal parties are a newer trend, but they are frequently in the headlines due to the extremes to which expecting parents go to plan the elaborate stunts. Syrian influencers Anas and Asala Marwah, who live in the UAE, held a gender reveal at the world's highest structure, the Burj Khalifa, last year.

(Image Credits: SiamandMustafa/Instagram)