Zomato & Paytm Join Viral 'Before & After Instagram' Trend, Check Out Hilarious Memes

Another trend has sparked a meme fest on Twitter on Thursday as netizens compared how their life changed after Instagram became famous in Indian. The creativity of netizens has fans rolling over the floor laughing, as these memes turned out to be quite relatable. People mocked their life before Instagram and after it. While some said that before Instagram make-up was in trend, which was later replaced by the Instagram filters. Some said the Instagram culture has now made everyone an influencer, who was earlier unemployed.

These memes went on to describe how their real lives were before they were introduced to the photo-sharing app and how things took a turn when their real-life was out for everybody to see on reels.

*Birthday celebrations*



before instagram vs after instagram pic.twitter.com/VHz0RnlkbD — STARK humour (@sid__stark) September 16, 2021



Sharing some hilarious memes, some didn't forget to mention how weird sometimes netizens get with their social media bios. Some also joked about reels and Instagram's 'Ask Me Anything feature’, and Instagram Aesthetics and how people have forgotten to spend time with their real-life friends, while they made several virtual friends.



The most accurate 'Before Instagram' and 'After Instagram' ? pic.twitter.com/WiRuMQulPK — El Mejor Coffee (@elmejorcoffee) September 16, 2021

The Twitter trend went viral on Thursday and saw massive participation from people everywhere. Some people also expressed how they were not satisfied by people turning songs into their slower versions. They were also dissatisfied by Instagram launching the reels feature, as they thought the photo application, turned into another version of Tik Tok.

Some users also noted that how this Instagram trend had gone viral on Twitter, where people are using one social media platform to mock another. Even large corporations couldn't resist joining in the meme fest. One of these business giants is Zomato, which has given this trend a hilarious spin. We've all heard of the 21st-century tradition of taking photos before indulging in a tasty dish. Zomato, on the other hand, shows us how it all began. “Before Instagram: consumes food,” the caption stated. After Instagram, he waits for a friend to take shots... then he attempts to eat.” and the saga continues, until the friend gets the right picture.



Before Instagram:



*eats food*



After Instagram:



*waits for the friend to click pictures*



*tries to eat food*



"Yaar sahi nahi aayi ek aur lene de" — zomato (@zomato) September 16, 2021



"Before Instagram: Paytm. After Instagram: Binod," Paytm added in a tweet. This tweet stems back to a viral meme trend in 2020 when Twitter users uploaded plenty of amusing memes featuring the word "Binod." Certain memes are evergreen.



Before Instagram: Paytm



After Instagram: Binod — Paytm (@Paytm) September 16, 2021

Here’s some of the best collection of the before & after Instagram memes--

Before Instagram : Bro, Let's click a picture!!



After Instagram : Bhai, ek reel bna na! pic.twitter.com/bP22ZPmgWq — Anirudh Sharma (@Anirudh78867581) September 16, 2021

Before instagram : GREEK GOD



After instagram : SEELAN pic.twitter.com/Gd1Izf9DGA — memento.mori (@hrithikfangirl1) September 16, 2021

**Speaking in your mother tongue



Before Instagram:

Kuch samaj me nahi aa rha Hindi me bol.



After Instagram:

Your Gujarati accent is so sexy.

Your Punjabi accent is so sexy.

Your marathi accent is so sexy. — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) September 16, 2021

Before instagram: astrologer



After instagram: camera filters — Humorous_forever (@ForeverHumorous) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Normal song

After Instagram: vahi song ko slow karke cringe banana — Himani (@itz_himi) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Unemployed

After Instagram: Influencer — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram - watching YouTube videos for motivation



After Instagram - come on jeffry you can do it. — S. (@daalmakhniiii) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Nature lover



After Instagram: pluviophile, nephophile, phalanaphile, dhimkanaphile. — Shirin Sharma (@highonsaudade) September 16, 2021

Image: Twitter/ Unsplash