Zomato & Paytm Join Viral 'Before & After Instagram' Trend, Check Out Hilarious Memes

Another trend has sparked a meme fest on Twitter on Thursday as netizens compared how their life changed after Instagram became famous in Indian. The creativity of netizens has fans rolling over the floor laughing, as these memes turned out to be quite relatable. People mocked their life before Instagram and after it. While some said that before Instagram make-up was in trend, which was later replaced by the Instagram filters. Some said the Instagram culture has now made everyone an influencer, who was earlier unemployed.
These memes went on to describe how their real lives were before they were introduced to the photo-sharing app and how things took a turn when their real-life was out for everybody to see on reels.
*Birthday celebrations*— STARK humour (@sid__stark) September 16, 2021
before instagram vs after instagram pic.twitter.com/VHz0RnlkbD
Sharing some hilarious memes, some didn't forget to mention how weird sometimes netizens get with their social media bios. Some also joked about reels and Instagram's 'Ask Me Anything feature’, and Instagram Aesthetics and how people have forgotten to spend time with their real-life friends, while they made several virtual friends.
The Twitter trend went viral on Thursday and saw massive participation from people everywhere. Some people also expressed how they were not satisfied by people turning songs into their slower versions. They were also dissatisfied by Instagram launching the reels feature, as they thought the photo application, turned into another version of Tik Tok.
Some users also noted that how this Instagram trend had gone viral on Twitter, where people are using one social media platform to mock another. Even large corporations couldn't resist joining in the meme fest. One of these business giants is Zomato, which has given this trend a hilarious spin. We've all heard of the 21st-century tradition of taking photos before indulging in a tasty dish. Zomato, on the other hand, shows us how it all began. “Before Instagram: consumes food,” the caption stated. After Instagram, he waits for a friend to take shots... then he attempts to eat.” and the saga continues, until the friend gets the right picture.
Before Instagram:— zomato (@zomato) September 16, 2021
*eats food*
After Instagram:
*waits for the friend to click pictures*
*tries to eat food*
"Yaar sahi nahi aayi ek aur lene de"
"Before Instagram: Paytm. After Instagram: Binod," Paytm added in a tweet. This tweet stems back to a viral meme trend in 2020 when Twitter users uploaded plenty of amusing memes featuring the word "Binod." Certain memes are evergreen.
Before Instagram: Paytm— Paytm (@Paytm) September 16, 2021
After Instagram: Binod
Before Instagram : Bro, Let's click a picture!!— Anirudh Sharma (@Anirudh78867581) September 16, 2021
After Instagram : Bhai, ek reel bna na! pic.twitter.com/bP22ZPmgWq
Before instagram : GREEK GOD— memento.mori (@hrithikfangirl1) September 16, 2021
After instagram : SEELAN pic.twitter.com/Gd1Izf9DGA
**Speaking in your mother tongue— Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram:
Kuch samaj me nahi aa rha Hindi me bol.
After Instagram:
Your Gujarati accent is so sexy.
Your Punjabi accent is so sexy.
Your marathi accent is so sexy.
Before instagram: astrologer— Humorous_forever (@ForeverHumorous) September 16, 2021
After instagram: camera filters
Before Instagram: Normal song— Himani (@itz_himi) September 16, 2021
After Instagram: vahi song ko slow karke cringe banana
Before Instagram: Unemployed— All India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 16, 2021
After Instagram: Influencer
Before Instagram - watching YouTube videos for motivation— S. (@daalmakhniiii) September 16, 2021
After Instagram - come on jeffry you can do it.
Before Instagram: Nature lover— Shirin Sharma (@highonsaudade) September 16, 2021
After Instagram: pluviophile, nephophile, phalanaphile, dhimkanaphile.
Image: Twitter/ Unsplash