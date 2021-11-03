Zuckerberg Announces Update In Subscription Products For Higher Earning Of Creators

Adding to the latest development, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on November 3, announced to update the company's subscription products saying that it will allow content creators to earn more. Zuckerberg said that the company is focused on offering opportunities for its creators to ensure higher earnings, as part of their advancement towards the metaverse.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg informed that the company is launching a promotional link that the creators can use for their subscription offering and they will be able to keep all the earnings when people subscribe using the said link. Earlier, Apple used to claim 30% of the fees during transactions.

In addition to this, the creators will be able to download the email addresses of all their subscribers, which would give them better ownership of their own audience. Besides, the company will also launch a 'bonus program' through which the creators will get paid for every new subscriber under its $1 billion creator investment.

Image: AP