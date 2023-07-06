Zuckerberg's Meta Delays Launch Of Twitter Rival 'Threads' In Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that its Twitter rival, Threads, will not be launched in Europe on Thursday, though it will go live in the US and the UK. In fact, the company has no immediate plans to roll out the app in the European Union. The Irish Data Protection Commission, which oversees Meta due to the company's EU headquarters being based in Ireland, confirmed that Meta had indicated it would be in touch before launching the app in the EU.

The decision comes amid increasing pressure on Meta's business model due to new EU tech laws, including the Digital Markets Act, which prohibits major tech companies, referred to as "gatekeepers," from combining data from different services. This regulatory landscape has likely contributed to Meta's cautious approach to launching Threads in Europe.

Meta's move hot on heels of Google's decision to delay Bard launch

Meta's move follows a similar decision by Google, another prominent U.S. tech giant, which recently postponed the launch of its artificial intelligence chatbot Bard in the European Union due to privacy concerns raised by the Irish regulator. The decision not to launch Threads in Europe highlights the challenges faced by tech companies operating within the EU regulatory framework, as they navigate stricter data protection and competition rules.

It remains to be seen when Meta will proceed with the introduction of Threads in Europe, and how it will address the compliance requirements set forth by EU regulators. The company has thus far not issued a statement on the matter.

Here is what you need to know about Digital Markets Act

Considering the fact that EU's policy tool lies at the roots of this development, it might be helpful to know what exactly is it. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a comprehensive legislative tool developed by the European Union (EU) aimed at regulating the behavior of large digital platforms, commonly referred to as "gatekeepers." The DMA is part of the EU's broader Digital Single Market strategy, which seeks to create a harmonized digital marketplace across member states and address concerns regarding competition, consumer protection, and fundamental rights in the digital economy.

The primary objective of the DMA is to establish a fair and competitive digital market by preventing the abuse of market power by dominant online platforms. It aims to ensure that gatekeepers do not engage in practices that hinder competition, limit consumer choice, or stifle innovation. The DMA proposes a set of rules and obligations for gatekeepers to follow, aimed at levelling the playing-field for smaller businesses and enhance consumer welfare.

Key Provisions of the Digital Markets Act:

Definition of Gatekeepers: The DMA outlines specific criteria to identify gatekeeper platforms, including their size, impact on the market, and control over essential digital services. Companies meeting these criteria will be designated as gatekeepers and subject to the regulations outlined in the DMA.

Prohibited Practices: The DMA prohibits certain unfair practices by gatekeepers, such as self-preferencing (promoting their own products or services over competitors), leveraging user data to gain a competitive advantage, and imposing unfair conditions on business users. Gatekeepers are also prevented from restricting users' ability to switch between platforms or use competing services.

Data Portability and Interoperability: The DMA aims to enhance data mobility and interoperability by requiring gatekeepers to provide access to certain data to enable users to switch between platforms seamlessly. This provision aims to promote competition and prevent lock-in effects.

Transparency and Accountability: Gatekeepers are required to provide clear and transparent information to businesses and consumers about their ranking algorithms, advertising practices, and data usage policies. This provision aims to ensure greater transparency and enable fair competition.

Oversight and Enforcement: The DMA proposes the establishment of a Digital Markets Unit (DMU) within the European Commission to oversee the application and enforcement of the rules. The DMU will have investigatory powers, the authority to impose fines for non-compliance, and the ability to implement remedies to address anti-competitive practices.