AAP And BJP Lock Horns Over The Liquorgate Truth Ahead of Polls 2024

Arnab Goswami holds a special debate with AAP and BJP faces to discuss the liquorgate case and Sanjay Singh's bail. He questions AAP the reason for their celebration as the case is not yet closed. Watch to know more about the liquorgate scam, arrest of AAP leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Its AAP vs BJP on the debate with Arnab Goswami.