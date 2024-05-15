India has now witnessed four phases of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Arnab says that the election is entering a nervous phase. Congress' YouTube brigade is trying hard to set a narrative that BJP will settle under 300 seats on its own. As per this brigade, INDI alliance is still in the fray for 2024 polls. Arnab says that these Youtubers doesn't know the ground reality and mood of the nation, they just are reciting well rehearsed scripts which says that INDI will win. Is 270 touchdown possible? That's The Debate